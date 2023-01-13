One person was injured in a fire Friday afternoon at an apartment building near Westfield Montgomery mall, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Officials were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to the second-floor blaze in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive. There, rescue units encountered heavy smoke, according to the Fire Department’s media hotline.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to the department, with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Residents call for more policing, say they feel unsafe during White Oak listening session

According to officials, many residents took refuge on their balconies and were helped down by firefighters using ladders or through the building.

“They did have residents trapped by the heavy smoke, unable to get out. Due to the heavy smoke, a precautionary second alarm was dispatched to assist with the evacuation,” Piringer said.

The building did not have sprinkler systems, or a standpipe or hose connections, Piringer said.

Advertisement

Piringer described the fire as “under control at this time,” and said rescue officials were assessing the incident.