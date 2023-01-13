An employee was stabbed during an attempted armed robbery Thursday at the CVS store in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police said in a statement to Bethesda Beat.

A man entered the store, grabbed some merchandise and exited without paying, according to Officer Carlos Cortes.

When an employee confronted him outside the store, the man stabbed the worker and fled, police stated.

Police responded to the scene around 3:51 p.m., a few moments after the incident, officials said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with armed robbery and first-degree assault, police stated.