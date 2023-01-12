Two suspects in the theft of a 2016 Chevy Equinox led Montgomery County police in a chase Wednesday that resulted in two crashes, one person’s minor injuries and two arrests.

Ronald Hicks, 20, of Germantown and Moises Antonio Motto, 30, of Wheaton, were taken into custody after a pursuit in the stolen car, according to a news release police issued Wednesday night.

According to police, 4th District patrol officers discovered the stolen car parked on Glenallen Avenue in Wheaton-Glenmont on Wednesday, and saw two men get into the car around 1:24 p.m. and drive off.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, which led to the driver of the stolen vehicle striking a vehicle while trying to escape, according to the release.

Police said this led to a short pursuit, and the men struck a second vehicle at Georgia Avenue and Norbeck Road in Silver Spring.

The men then left the car on Georgia Avenue, south of the Inter-County Connector, and attempted to escape on foot, according to the release.

Hicks and Motto were apprehended and taken into custody.

As a result of the chase, two vehicles were damaged and one person who was in one of the cars hit had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, police stated. No officers were injured in the incident.

MCPD’s Director of Public Information Shiera Goff stated to Bethesda Beat that the chase adhered to a departmental policy restricting police chases: “Officers are allowed to pursue a suspect if a felony offense has been committed. Auto theft is a felony offense.”

Hicks and Motto both face charges of unlawful taking of a vehicle, theft, rogue and vagabond, resisting arrest and other related charges.