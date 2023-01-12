Neighborhood film festival to feature ‘The Wire’ screenwriter’s favorite films

A film festival in downtown Silver Spring will feature some of George Pelecanos’ favorite childhood movies.

Pelecanos, a screenwriter for the hit TV show "The Wire," has has partnered with the America Film Institute (AFI) to host the festival, which will run from Feb. 3 through April 23.

He will introduce some of the films during the festival, which he called a combination of “actioners, car films, Blaxploitation and populism.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Single tracking on Metro Red Line this weekend

There will again be delays on the Metro Red Line this weekend, as single tracking will occur between Silver Spring and Forest Glen.

Trains will run every 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Silver Spring, and every other train will continue onto Glenmont. Trains will run every 20 minutes only at Forest Glen, Wheaton, and Glenmont. [DCist]

Jamie Raskin says he is ‘hanging tough’ despite lymphoma diagnosis

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said he is soldiering on, even though he was recently diagnosed with a serious but curable case of lymphoma.

Raskin, who is dealing with mental and physical symptoms, said he will continue working and is grateful that the cancer was found while it is still highly treatable. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather…

Scattered showers with a high of 53 degrees

