Officials from the Maryland Hospital Association say most hospitals in the state are currently over 90% full and many have already reached 100% capacity.

Emergency room wait times are also reaching record numbers.

The MHA asked residents to turn to their local care providers for less serious medical issues to reduce pressure on the hospitals’ emergency departments. Police retrieve pellet gun at Gaithersburg MS, MCPS says

Deceased Montgomery County police officer Doug Haggerty remembered fondly in tribute

“Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a little-known holiday I stumbled upon that seemed appropriate to honor Doug and officers like him — cops who in these cynical times still want to be heroes enough to put their lives, well-being and mental health on the line for the greater good,” writes long-time friend of Haggerty’s family, Donna Britt.

“I’m not surprised that Doug, whose innate compassion and generosity were unmistakable even as a teenager, would confess to that old-school aspiration,” wrote Britt, in a touching perspective piece in The Washington Post.

CEO of Gaithersburg-based biotechnology company Novavax to step down

Stanley C. Erck, chief executive officer and president of Novavax, who led the company to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, plans to step down from his position, according to the company.

Erck will be succeeded by John C. Jacobs, who will take his position, effective Jan. 23, Novavax said in a news release. Erck will continue to serve the company as an adviser for the next 15 months.

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high near 48.

