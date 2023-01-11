Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, of an unknown address, was arrested in the Tuesday morning stabbing of three men inside a McDonalds restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Police said.

Brandy was taken into custody 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Police responded to reports of the stabbing at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and found two victims on the scene, according to the release.

A third man, who was also stabbed, had left the scene but later returned, police stated. All three were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

According to police, Brandy was identified as a possible suspect and officers from the 3rd District canvassed downtown Silver Spring business owners and patrons for information.

Officials received a tip from an employee at a local business, which helped them locate Brandy at City Place Mall in Silver Spring, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said a warrant has been requested for Brandy with charges that include three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon.