Credit: Em Espey

Three men were stabbed Tuesday morning inside a McDonald’s restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Officials were dispatched to the scene at 6:45 a.m., Director of Public Information Shiera Goff said in a statement to Bethesda Beat.

Two of the victims were found on scene, while a third man later returned and said he also had been stabbed, according to police.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Goff.

Police on social media said that they have secured the area and are looking for the person responsible.

Apps Bichu reports on growth and justice. She can be reached at apps.bichu@bethesdamagazine.com