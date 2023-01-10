Three men were stabbed Tuesday morning inside a McDonald’s restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Officials were dispatched to the scene at 6:45 a.m., Director of Public Information Shiera Goff said in a statement to Bethesda Beat.

Two of the victims were found on scene, while a third man later returned and said he also had been stabbed, according to police.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Goff.