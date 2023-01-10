The ‘Surrender Dorothy’ bridge sports a conspiratorial new message

For nearly 50 years, the bridge that carries trains over the Capital Beltway near the Mormon Temple has been a blank canvas for area vandals. It all started in the 1970s when someone daubed it with the wonderfully evocative “SURRENDER DOROTHY.” It was a delightful prank, harmonizing with the Emerald City-like spires of the temple just beyond.

Late last month, a new message went up: “HUNTER HIDEN” [The Washington Post].

Former Quince Orchard star Hodges set to play in NCAA National Championship football game

Darnestown native and Quince Orchard alumni Johnny Hodges is set to help lead TCU to a National Championship win over Georgia on Monday in Inglewood, California [WJLA].

How an iconic dry cleaner ended up in a hot preservation debate

Advertisement

Historic-preservation officials in Maryland’s Montgomery County considered [Weller’s Dry Cleaning in downtown Silver Spring] an iconic example of mid-20th-century Googie architecture, recommending for 20 years that the Weller’s property be designated for protection. Doing so would allow county officials to sign off on changes to the building’s exterior or its funky, space-age sign.

But in November — after the property was sold and the dry cleaner had closed — the eye-catching panels disappeared beneath beige paint. So, too, did their matching striped awning and much of the exposed brick. “Silver Spring Beauty Supply” replaced the Weller’s name on the decades-old sign [The Washington Post].

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

This is how Montgomery County honors MLK Jr.

Takoma Park police investigate church vandalism

Advertisement