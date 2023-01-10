Police responding to a call Tuesday from Gaithersburg Middle School retrieved a toy gun, a school spokesperson said in an email.

“Police responded to assist MCPS with an investigation and found a pellet gun that was confiscated,” Montgomery County Public Schools communications director Jessica Baxter wrote to Bethesda Beat.

Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.