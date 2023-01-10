Sen. Susan Lee (D-Dist. 16) has been selected by Gov.-elect Wes Moore to serve as secretary of state for Maryland, making her the first Asian American to hold the position in the state

Lee was first elected to serve in the House of Delegates in 2002 and the state Senate in 2014. In her time in Annapolis, she’s focused on bills and policies related to domestic violence, gun violence, sex and human trafficking and other parts of criminal law.

She could not immediately be reached for comment via phone or text on Tuesday.

Lee’s appointment leaves a vacancy in District 16, which includes Bethesda, Cabin John, Potomac and other nearby areas.

Under current state law, the county’s Democratic Central Committee will choose Lee’s replacement and send that pick to the governor for consideration. Some committee members, including Michelle Whittaker and Liza Smith, have said that the appointment process should be changed so that no current committee members can apply for the vacancy.

Other committee members, including Saman Qadeer Ahmad, the chair, have said that the rules committee within that body should be given the time to deliberate over that change, and any other possible changes.

