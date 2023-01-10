A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found early Tuesday in the 500 block of Monroe St. in Rockville, according to a statement posted on social media by the Rockville Police Department.

The victim was found by officials who responded to the incident at 12:30 a.m., said Rockville Public Information Officer Andrea Escher, in a statement to Bethesda Beat.

Fire and rescue officials transported the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Escher.