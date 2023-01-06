Rockville kids collect mugs to bring seniors joy

Two Rockville sisters are leading an ambitious “Mugs of Love” campaign benefiting seniors who use Meals on Wheels. Carolyn Deol, 11, and her younger sister have a goal to fill 500 mugs with candy, cocoa and other goodies.

The Yellow Roses youth community service organization is hosting two mug filling events in Rockville on Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

New state law puts maximum $30 co-pay on insulin

Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.

The Insulin Cost Reduction Act, signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last spring, does more than the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law that only covers those 65 or older on Medicare for an insulin cap of $35. The federal law also took effect Jan. 1.

The Insulin Cost Reduction Act covers Marylanders with state-regulated commercial health insurance plans and provides 30 days’ worth of insulin. It does not cover those who are uninsured.

Three MoCo schools named healthiest in district

Montgomery County Public Schools wellness committee proclaimed Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools the healthiest schools in the district.

The winners in the First Annual MCPS Healthy Schools Award went to schools that advance core policies relating to equity, diversity and inclusion; increase family and community engagement; bolster physical education and activity; strengthen social-emotional health and cultivate staff wellbeing, according to a post in MCPS’ bulletin. The program was created with Kaiser Permanente Thriving Schools and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 46 degrees

