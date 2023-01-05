A woman who responded to an ad on social media for a cleaning job was coerced into prostitution by her employer, Montgomery County police allege. After opening an investigation in September, authorities say they identified a second victim and believe there are others.

Pedro DeJesus Perez Oliveros, 34, of Silver Spring was arrested on charges of sex trafficking on Nov. 15, after an investigation by the Vice and Intelligence Unit, Montgomery County Police stated in a news release Thursday.

Detectives learned in September that a woman had been forced into prostitution and began their investigation, police said.

The victim alleged she met Oliveros through a social media advertisement for cleaning jobs and was told she could make extra money as an escort – but could quit whenever she wanted, according to the release.

The victim worked for the suspect, but when she said she wanted to stop, he told her she would have to pay him $10,000, police alleged.

Police said detectives later identified a second female victim.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and are asking them to come forward.

Oliveros is being held without bond at the county’s Central Processing Unit, the release stated.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

