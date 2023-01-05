From tacos and pizza to ice cream and Filipino sweets, there are various cuisines making their way to Montgomery County in the coming year.

Andy’s Pizza is set to open early this year at 4600 East West Highway in Bethesda. The enterprise started in 2018 in Tyson’s Galleria in McLean, Virginia, and now has four more locations in Washington, D.C. Founder Andy Brown is a graduate of St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac.

Aventino and AP Pizza Shop are highly anticipated projects from area chef Mike Friedman, along with Colin McDonough, Gareth Croke and Mike O'Malley — the team in charge of Washington, D.C., restaurants All-Purpose Pizzeria, The Red Hen and Boundary Stone Public House. The operations, at 4747 Bethesda Ave., were announced in April 2021. The opening date has shifted from mid-2022 to "early winter 2023." A representative for the group did not immediately respond to a request this week for updated opening information.

Black Lion Café plans to open a second location of the Ethiopian coffee shop at 8240 Fenton St. in Silver Spring. The opening was originally scheduled for Jan. 2, but the business announced on its Instagram Dec. 31 that the opening has been delayed. A new date has not yet been released.

The Charmery, a Baltimore-based ice cream shop, is expected to open this summer at Chevy Chase Lake. The Charmery offers specialty sundaes, milkshakes and floats.

Chef Tony’s Amalfi Restaurant, serving seafood and Mediterranean dishes, is scheduled to open this month at 12307 Wilkins Ave. in Rockville. The location was originally slated to open in December.

Elena James is another new tenant expected to open this year at Chevy Chase Lake, at 8551 Connecticut Ave. The locally sourced restaurant is from the founders of Washington’s Nina May restaurant.

The Heights Foodhall is projected to open early in 2023, but no official date has been released. According to its website, the Heights will include one full-service restaurant, Urbano; a full-service bar, The Heights Bar; a speakeasy, The Turncoat; and eight local food stalls.

Isaac’s Poultry Market aims to open at 12167 Darnestown Road in Gaithersburg by summer’s end, but no official date has been released, according to its website. The market is slated to open at the former site of the recently demolished Pizza Hut. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant will also have a covered outdoor patio, according to its website.

Ligaya’s Filipino Food is scheduled to open in Wheaton in February, serving traditional cuisine such as lumpia, barbecue and adobo, at 11206-C Georgia Ave. The business will be fast-casual.

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen is expected to open early 2023 at 229 Boardwalk Place in Rio. The business opened its first location summer 2022 at 923 Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring, the former site of Eggspectation, Moco Show has reported.

RASA, an Indian fast-casual restaurant, is slated to open soon at 12033 Rockville Pike in Montrose Crossing, the former site of Slapfish, Moco Show has reported.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop, a Filipino bakery, is slated to open in Wheaton sometime this year. Signage has been put up at its upcoming location at 2501 University Blvd. at Georgia Crossing at the Anchor Inn, but no exact date has been released.