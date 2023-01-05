Del. Marc Korman (D-Dist. 16) has been tapped to serve as majority leader in the House of Delegates, succeeding another Montgomery County lawmaker, Eric Luedtke. Luedtke has been selected by Gov.-elect Wes Moore to serve as his chief legislative officer.

Luedtke had served as House majority leader since 2019. Korman had been chair of the Montgomery County House delegation since 2019. Del. Julie Palakovich Carr (D-Dist. 17) is taking over that role.

Korman wrote in an email that he appreciated the confidence of House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Dist. 10). He added that given the leadership of other Montgomery County delegates in Annapolis, county lawmakers are in a good position to accomplish several goals. Women who took cleaning jobs were forced into prostitution, police allege

House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Dist. 10) said in a prepared statement that Korman has the experience to lead Democrats on the House floor in Annapolis.

“Marc is the right choice for House Majority Leader,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “He is smart, persuasive and has a track record of bringing delegates together to get tough bills passed.”

One of Korman’s biggest successes was as a key sponsor on a bill in 2018, establishing a permanent allocation to Metro of $167 million per year from the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund.

Advertisement

Other Montgomery County delegates who have been appointed to senior leadership positions in the House include Emily Shetty (D-Del. 18) as chair of the House Democratic caucus, and Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Dist. 19) as one of three chief deputy majority whips.

Shetty is also vice chair of the Health & Social Services Subcommittee within the House’s Appropriations committee. Del. Sara Love (D-Dist. 16) is chair of the Motor Vehicle & Transportation Subcommittee within the Environment and Transportation committee.

Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Dist. 19) is chair of the committee’s Land Use and Ethics Subcommittee within the Environment and Transportation committee.

Advertisement

Del. Lily Qi (D-Dist. 15) is chair of the Business Regulation Subcommittee of the Economic Matters Committee. David Fraser Hidalgo (Dist. 15) is chair of the Property & Casualty Insurance Subcommittee within that committee.

Del. Arianna Kelly (D-Dist. 16) is chair of the Public Health & Minority Health Disparities Subcommittee within the Health and Government Operations Committee.

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Dist. 20) is chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.

Advertisement

Korman said it will be important for Montgomery County lawmakers and other Democrats in the House to use their majorities to get stuff done.