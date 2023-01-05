County has sheltered more than 2,000 undocumented migrants from Arizona, Texas

County officials have temporarily housed over 2,000 undocumented migrants, who have been sent in buses from two states on the southern border: Arizona and Texas.

The migrants are bussed in Washington, D.C., where they have then been sent to various shelters in Washington, D.C. government, and then sent to Montgomery County. They have been sent to multiple locations since Arizona and Texas started bussing them up, including in Rockville, where up to 50 people are served at a time.

Earl Stoddard, an assistant chief administrative officer for the county, said that the county is serving the migrants for up to three days, providing shelter, food, clothing, and medical needs before they move to their next destination. [WJLA]

Single tracking on Red Line this weekend

Metro service will be impacted this weekend, including on the Red Line.

Due to leak mitigation, there will be single tracking between Silver Spring and Forest Glen. Trains will arrive 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Silver Spring, and 20 minutes between Forest Glen and Glenmont. [DCist]

Bethesda-based real estate company completes merger

Donohoe Cos. Inc., a Bethesda-based real estate company, is merging with Borger Management Inc., a company with 400 employees, 95 apartment buildings and roughly 9,000 units in the Washington, D.C. region.

Financial details of the merger were not immediately available, but the deal allows Donohoe to enter the multifamily real estate business. Representatives of Donohoe and Borger said the two companies have worked together for years, a key to getting the transaction done. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather…

Partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees

