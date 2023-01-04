A group of video game testers based in Rockville, Baltimore County and Texas has formed Microsoft’s first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry.

The Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that a majority of about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios, based in Rockville, had voted to join the union. [The Associated Press]

Suspect in fatal D.C. crash had criminal history in Montgomery County Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact

Spiros Stafilatos, 35, the suspect police allege is responsible for a Dec. 30 car crash at 14th St. and New York Avenue in Washington, D.C., that killed one woman and left another in critical condition, has a criminal record in Montgomery County, according to court records.

Most notably, Stafilatos had been convicted of a 2020 armed robbery of a White Oak Shell Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave., county court records stated. [DC News Now]

Baby born at Silver Spring hospital may be first baby of 2023 born in the DC area

Advertisement

Brenda and Reynauld Sabuni welcomed their third son Lael at 12:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. According to the hospital’s Director of Emergency Preparedness Scott Graham, Lael is likely the first baby born in the DC region this year. [WTOP]

Maryland’s first Black attorney general took office Tuesday

Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown was sworn into his position on Tuesday afternoon. Brown is the first Black person in the state’s history to hold this office.

Advertisement

“It is not lost on me that I am the first African American to hold this office and to assume this awesome responsibility,” Brown said at his swearing in ceremony. “And I do so at such a critical moment in our nation’s history — a moment when extremist views are challenging our democracy and curtailing fundamental rights, and our economy is failing some while rewarding others.” [DCist]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. High near 67.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Downtown Silver Spring might house new, seventh police district

Mexicue restaurant’s Bethesda branch closes after seven months

Former diplomat’s daughter Sophia Negroponte found guilty in murder trial