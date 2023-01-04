Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which aims to provide short-term rental assistance to eligible households suffering from pandemic-related financial troubles, still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total in awards, according to county officials.

A deadline of Jan. 13 for applications has been set for the program, according to Genevieve Kurtz, Montgomery County public information officer.

As of Jan 4, $92.8 million has been distributed to 11,905 households, according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Pulse Report. Faulting MCPD’s traffic enforcement, Policing Advisory Commission seeks community input Monday

According to council officials, to qualify for funding, applicants must: