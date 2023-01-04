Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which aims to provide short-term rental assistance to eligible households suffering from pandemic-related financial troubles, still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total in awards, according to county officials.
A deadline of Jan. 13 for applications has been set for the program, according to Genevieve Kurtz, Montgomery County public information officer.
As of Jan 4, $92.8 million has been distributed to 11,905 households, according to the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Pulse Report.
According to council officials, to qualify for funding, applicants must:
- have experienced COVID-19 financial hardship
- have a household gross income from either their 2020 or 2021 tax return or the previous 30 days that is at or below 50% of area median income
- have resided in Montgomery County since at least August 2021
- be behind on rent by at least two months