Maternal labor is grueling, painful – and unpredictable. That was the case Sunday morning, when an expectant mom on the way to a hospital ended up delivering in the car on the Intercounty Connector near Georgia Avenue. A 911 staffer coached the family through delivery of the baby, who arrived around 6:45 a.m., before emergency service workers could get there, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said on Twitter.

He lauded the “great work by 911 caller & call-taker.” The EMS crew assisted and transported the mother and baby girl to the hospital. “Looking forward to reunion (in week or 2),” Piringer wrote of the family and the first responders who assisted. [Pete Piringer Twitter]

New year, new Md. laws on cannabis, insulin costs, campaign finance 2 shootings greet New Year in separate parts of Silver Spring

Several laws that Maryland’s General Assembly passed in the 2022 session took effect Jan. 1. Though cannabis possession won’t be legal until July 1, the new year brings lessened penalties, the establishment of an advisory council and a means for those with cannabis convictions to have their records expunged.

Other new laws set limits on insulin costs, provide new dental coverage via Medicaid and ban a political tactic to wring recurring payments from donors. [The Baltimore Sun]

Silver Spring rapper accused of trafficking girlfriend in Florida

Advertisement

Monriko Mequel Clements, a Silver Spring rapper who goes by the name “King Swuice,” is accused of prostituting, drugging and abusing his 23-year-old girlfriend, a Maryland woman, in Florida. He was arrested in Howard County and has been extradited from Maryland to face charges filed by the Miami-Dade State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities allege Clements, 31, met the woman in April on Tinder and took her to south Florida to profit by forcing her into sexual acts. Ultimately, authorities say, the woman jumped out of a moving car and onto a Miami expressway in November and called her mother, who contacted police, prompting the investigation. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, with a high of 68.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

2022’s top 15 Montgomery County education stories

Two years later, White’s Ferry remains closed

Advertisement

Notable Montgomery County restaurant openings in 2022

2022’s top 11 stories of power and politics in Montgomery County