Mexicue, a New York City-based restaurant chain, has permanently closed its Bethesda branch, according to an outgoing voicemail on Mexicue Bethesda’s official number.

“Unfortunately, we came to the tough decision to close our Bethesda location as of today, December 30th,” the branch stated in its voicemail.

Mexicue’s founder Thomas Kelly did not respond immediately to Bethesda Beat’s request for comment. New year, new baby born on ICC

Kelly founded the restaurant chain over a decade ago, as a food truck that sold items such as barbecue beets and smoked short rib tacos in tin-foil wrappers, according to Mexicue’s official website. Over time it grew to several locations, and its menu included a wide array of Mexican fare as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

In its short life, Mexicue’s Bethesda branch was feted for its inventive take on tacos as part of Bethesda Magazine’s 2023 Best of Bethesda Editors’ Picks. The restaurant offered both regular and grilled tacos and is known for its jumbo shrimp and lobster tacos, served on 5-inch organic corn tortillas for the regular tacos and 6-inch flour tortillas for the grilled ones.

The closure was first reported by the MoCo Show.