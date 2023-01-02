Two men were injured in separate shootings Sunday, according to Montgomery County Police.

One man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital after a shooting in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring, near Adelphi, the department reported on social media at 6:08 p.m. Sunday.

Another man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital after a shooting in the 8500 block of 16th St., just west of downtown Silver Spring, the department reported on social media at 6:58 p.m. Sunday. 2022’s top 11 stories of power and politics in Montgomery County

New County Councilmember Kate Stewart on Twitter identified the site of the second shooting as a unit at the Summit Hills apartment complex.

A 29-year-old man, Nathaniel Potts, had been fatally shot Dec. 2 in the parking lot of Summit Hills, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested in either incident.