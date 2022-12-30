Throughout 2022, Montgomery County residents said hello to dozens of new eateries throughout the area. Here are some of the more notable options that opened.

January

El Mercat Bar de Tapas opened at Rockville Town Square at 101 Gibbs St.

Bethesda Bagels opened its third location at Rockville’s Fallsgrove Village Center at 14929-D Shady Grove Road.

February

Chadol Korean BBQopened at 1403 Research Blvd. in Rockville.

Planta, a plant-based restaurant, opened on Bethesda Row at 4910 Elm St.

Edith’s Pizza opened at 6910 Arlington Road in Bethesda.

March

Kumbia, a Latin American restaurant, opened at 100 Gibbs St. in Rockville Town Square.

Seventh State, a restaurant and bar opened at the Marriott Bethesda Downtown, 7707 Woodmont Ave.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opened at 7101 Democracy Blvd. in Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda.

April

Hello Betty, a seafood restaurant featuring a boat bar, opened at 940 Rose Ave. in Pike & Rose.

Junction Bistro Bar & Bakery opened at 5471 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase.

Pretzel Bakery, which serves Philly-style soft pretzels, opened in Cabin John Village at 7961 Tuckerman Lane.

Paris in Town, a French café, opened at 4903 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda.

May

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, a steakhouse, opened at 8606 Colesville in Silver Spring.

Italian Bar opened at 5008 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington D.C.

Tacombi, a taco restaurant, opened at 4749 Bethesda Ave. in Bethesda.

Butter Me Up, a breakfast eatery, opened in Westfield Montgomery mall, 7101 Democracy Blvd.

Hip Flask, a rooftop bar, debuted at the Marriott Bethesda Downtown at 7707 Woodmont Ave.

Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in Cabin John Village shopping center at 11321 Seven Locks Road.

Ela Mesa Taste of Greece opened at 109 Paramount Park Drive in Gaithersburg.

Java Nation opened its third Montgomery County location at 121 Market St. in Kensington.

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chickenopened at 2533 Ennalls Ave. in Wheaton.

June

Lapu Lapu, a Filipino breakfast sandwich restaurant, opened at 216 Market St. in the Kentlands area of Gaithersburg.

Bao Bei, which serves Taiwanese street food, opened at 11910 Parklawn Drive in North Bethesda.

Crown Fried Chicken, opened at 1908 Seminary Road in Silver Spring at

Maman, a French bakery, opened at 7140 Bethesda Lane in Bethesda.

Roaming Rooster, a fried chicken restaurant, opened at 11586 Old Georgetown Road at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

South Block, which specializes in acai bowls, opened at 11803 Grand Park Ave. at Pike & Rose.

Shouk, which serves plant-based Israeli street food, opened at 5436 Westbard Ave. in Bethesda.

Mexicue, a fast-casual Mexican eatery, opened at 4733 Elm St. in Bethesda.

Laduree Paris, a bakery, opened at Bethesda Row at 4808 Bethesda Ave.

Burton’s Grill & Bar opened at 109 Commerce Square Place in Gaithersburg’s Kentland’s neighborhood.

July

Grace Street Coffee opened at 5021 Wilson Lane in Rockville.

Zinnia opened a café expansion of its dining room at its Silver Spring location, 9201 Colesville Road.

August

Miss Toya’s Creole House opened at 923 Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring.

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chickenopened in Rockville’s Travilah Square at 10050 Darnestown Road.

Effoi Restaurant, which serves Ethiopian cuisine, opened at 8233 Fenton St.

September

Flip’d by IHOP opened at 8537 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

Scratch Kitchen, which serves Latin fusion cuisine, opened at 18062 Georgia Ave. in Olney.

Malia’s Kitchen, which serves seafood and soul food, opened in the food court of Westfield Montgomery mall.

October

Filo Café, which serves Filipino cuisine, opened at 4836 Boiling Brook Parkway in Rockville.

Joy by Seven Reasons, a Latin American restaurant, opened at 5471 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase.

November

Firepan Korean BBQ opened at 962 Wayne Ave. in Silver Spring.

Josephine’s GF Bakery opened at 4927A St. Elmo Ave. in Bethesda.

Foxtrot Café opened at 7262 Woodmont Ave. on Bethesda Row.

Silver Spring Wingsopened at 11335 Elkin St in Silver Spring.

December

The Breakfast Club opened its downtown Silver Spring location at 8240 Fenton St.

Caruso’s Grocery, an Italian restaurant, opened in a portion of Owen’s Tavern and Garden at 11820 Trade St. in Pike & Rose.