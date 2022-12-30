As the year comes to a close, libraries in the region are sharing lists of the top reads by library card holders. They included titles hyped on TikTok, selections from Jenna Bush Hager’s “Read with Jenna” book club and works addressing social issues.

Montgomery County Public Library’s top 10 checked adult fiction books:

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave 2022’s top 11 stories of power and politics in Montgomery County

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

6. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

7. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

9. Book Lovers by Emily Henry

10. The Maid by Nita Prose

The library system of neighboring Prince George’s County released a similar list of 2022’s top checked out books, according to a news release:

Top 10 Adult Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

4. The Judge’s List by John Grishman

5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

6. It’s Not all Downhill From Here by Terry McMillan

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

8. Life After Death by Sister Souljah

9. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

10. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

Top 10 Adult Non-Fiction

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

2. Algebra the Easy Way by Douglas Downing

3. Python All-in-One by John C. Shovic

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell

5. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

6. Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

7. How to Be Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

8. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat

9. Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam M. Grant

10. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones

Top 10 eBooks (Spanish)

1. Violeta by Isabel Allende

2. Hopeless: Tocando el cielo by Colleen Hoover

3. Veinte poemas de amor y una canción desesperada by Pablo Neruda

4. Amor en verso– by Colleen Hoover

5. Conversaciones entre amigos by Sally Rooney

6. Y a ti, ¿cómo te gusta el café? Contigo by Elsa Delgado

7. Velorio by Xavier Navarro Aquino

8. Verity: La sombra de un engaño by Colleen Hoover

9. Cantoras by Carolina de Robertis

10. Nunca, nunca (1) by Colleen Hoover

Top 10 Audiobooks (Libby)

1. Finding Me by Viola Davis

2. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

3. The Maid by Nita Prose

4. Black Cake by Carmaine Wilkerson

5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry

6. Run Rose Run by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

7. Cold Mourning by Brenda Chapman

8. The Recovery Agent by Janet Evanovich

9. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Top 10 Teen Fiction

1. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

2. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

3. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Hour

4. They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

5. One of Us Is Next by Karen M. McManus

6. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

7. Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

9. The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton