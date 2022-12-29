Ledecky is named AP female athlete of year for second time

Katie Ledecky, an Olympic champion swimmer who was raised in Bethesda, was named AP female athlete of the year for the second time in her career.

Ledecky beat American track star track star Sydney McLaughlin in balloting that was tallied on Wednesday.

In three Olympic appearances, she has won seven gold medals and three silver medals. During the biennial world championships, Ledecky has won 19 gold medals and with three silvers. [NBC4]

Former state legislator describes Buffalo blizzard

Bill Bronrott, a former delegate representing District 16 in Montgomery County from 1999 to 2010, recently experienced the severe blizzard in Buffalo, where he now resides.

Bronrott said that much of his neighborhood lost power during the storm, but not him. He knows his luck, as more than 30 people are reported to have died as a result of the storm, officials have reported. [WUSA9]

MDOT offer $20 Lyft credits for holidays

The Maryland Department of Transportation is offering $20 Lyft credits for those who need a safe ride home in the coming days. The credits will be available between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Thursday, Dec. 29 through Monday, Jan. 2.

Riders are limited to one credit per weekend. [MoCo Show]

Today’s weather…

Partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees

