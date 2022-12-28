José Andrés, his three daughters eat their way through Spain

On his new discovery+ travelog TV series, Bethesda-based chef José Andrés travels the country of his birth with his three daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés, eating and drinking their way through Andalusia, Asturias, Barcelona, the Canary Islands, Madrid and Valencia.

At one point, he encounters a moray eel in a restaurant kitchen. You’ll have to watch “José Andrés and Family in Spain” to learn what happens. [Associated Press] 12 years later, suspect in AU professor’s Bethesda murder arrested in Mexico

Mazza Gallerie closes for good

Mazza Gallerie, once an upscale jewel of suburban Washington shopping, has closed. The Wisconsin Avenue mall’s last retail tenant, T.J. Maxx, closed on Christmas Eve.

Developer Tishman Speyer plans a redevelopment project incorporating 350 multifamily units and 26,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, plus parking. [WTOP]

Frigid temps produce hundreds of burst pipes, water main breaks

Emergency service workers and utility employees responded to hundreds of burst pipes and water main breaks in Montgomery County over the sub-freezing holiday weekend, when the Potomac River dropped to its lowest temperature of the season..

On Tuesday morning, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission reported a water main break at Wisconsin and Bethesda avenues in downtown Bethesda, and they were attempting to make repairs. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high of 47 and a low of 28

In case you missed it:

Uninvited student apprehended at North Bethesda MS

Residents called for safety measures on Old Georgetown Road. Then the bike lanes showed up.