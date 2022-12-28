Montgomery County’s Board of Elections unanimously appointed Boris Brajkovic as its new election director during a meeting on Wednesday. He will begin Jan. 1.

Brajkovic, who has been serving as voter services manager, will succeed Alysoun McLaughlin. McLaughlin has been serving as acting election director for the board since January of this year.

McLaughlin said during Wednesday's meeting that although she wasn't interested in taking on the director role permanently, she was thankful for the thorough search and interview process to find her successor. There were hours of interviews and a national search to find candidates, she and board members said.

McLaughlin and board members said they were pleased with Brajkovic’s experience and collaboration with staff, especially during the primary and general elections this year. Brajkovic could be seen during the tallying of mail-in ballots for the primary and general elections, and helped election workers with a recount for the county executive race in the 2022 primary.

It may seem in the distant future, but Board of Elections staff are already preparing for the 2024 presidential election, Brajkovic said.

“Thank you all for the selection. I really, really appreciate it,” he said. “And we move on. We go to work.”