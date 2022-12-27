Poolesville closes two wells found contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

Caroline Taylor worked for years leading the environmental group Montgomery Countryside Alliance to keep drinking water safe. She was one of around 6,000 Poolesville residents who got a warning earlier in December from town management that drinking water was contaminated with two toxins.

Samples from August reported in December show two wells in the town of Poolesville tested above the EPA safety advisory for chemicals called PFOS (Perfluorooctane Sulfonate) and PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic Acid). You can’t boil them away because they never break down. [WUSA9] 78-year-old man was killed, wife injured when vehicle struck pedestrians in Gaithersburg

Driver ejected, killed in SS crash

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23.

According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and was headed eastbound on Sligo Avenue at 4:27 a.m. when Gomez, of Laurel, drove across the westbound lane, overturned, crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road. [MyMCM]

Advertisement

Gaithersburg fire leaves 3 homeless

Three residents were displaced following a fire on the second floor of a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Monday morning, officials said. The residents woke up to a fire in the second-floor bedroom and tried to put out the fire themselves, but they soon realized it was too much for them to handle.

Investigators determined the fire started from inside a wood-framed enclosure for a mental chimney pipe, officials said. The estimated damage from the fire was $175,000. [WUSA9]

Advertisement

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 38

In case you missed it:

Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism

Advertisement

78-year-old man was killed, wife injured when vehicle struck pedestrians in Gaithersburg