Dr. Aquilur Rahman, a co-founder of the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation and Montgomery County Muslim Council, died Dec. 22 in Potomac of leukemia.

Rahman was a devout Muslim who served as an educator and community leader, according to an obituary written by his family and shared by the foundation. He also worked to create cancer therapies at the Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown Hospital. He “patented a cancer chemotherapy drug, taking a pharmaceutical company to become a successful, publicly-traded enterprise,” family members wrote.

He was interested in helping the underprivileged and undereducated, and "was known to give his arm if he was asked for a lending hand," according to the obituary.

Originally from India, he fled to East Pakistan during partition in 1947. He eventually moved to Glasgow, Scotland, then San Francisco before settling in the Washington, D.C., region.

A prayer service was held at the Islamic Community Center of Potomac on Dec. 24, followed by burial at the National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Virginia.

In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich commended Rahman’s work in cancer therapies and community outreach.

“We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work,” Elrich said.