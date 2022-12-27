Chef Tony’s at Amalfi announced on social media that the restaurant will open in the first week of January.

The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant, Tony and Sonya Marciante, announced last month that they would blend their brand with that of Amalfi Restaurant in Rockville, which closed in April after 45 years.

Chef Tony's menu features seafood, Mediterranean dishes and tapas, including items such as braised Icelandic cod, "Dad's Crab Pasta," jumbo spicy shrimp pasta and mussels and linguine pasta.

The Rockville location was originally scheduled to open in December.

An announcement on Facebook said, “As far as Amalfi goes, we’ve worked very hard the last couple weeks and hope to be opening first week of January. Our health inspection is next week and we expect to pass with flying colors and we’re excited to bring to you a wonderful combination of all that Amalfi … [has] offered over the years and all that Chef Tony’s seafood restaurant has done over the years.”

The restaurant is at 12307 Wilkins Ave.