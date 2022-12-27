The Federal Bureau of Investigation has located a man suspected of murdering Bethesda resident Sue Marcum over 12 years ago. The suspect, Jorge Rueda Landeros, was arrested in Mexico last week and is awaiting extradition back to the United States.

Marcum was a professor of accounting at American University’s Kogod School of Business. On Oct. 25, 2010, she was found murdered in her Bethesda home.

Montgomery County detectives identified Northern Virginia resident Landeros as a someone with a “personal and financial relationship” to Marcum, according to a press release published on Dec. 23. He fled the country to either Mexico or Central America. Poolesville closes two wells found contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

The FBI placed Landeros on their Most Wanted list, where he remained for 12 years. A poster published by the Bureau lists his occupation as “teacher of Spanish and Yoga” and notes him to be a dual citizen of Mexico and the U.S.

In December, the FBI received information suggesting that Landeros was living in Guadalajara, the state capital of Jalisco in western Mexico. On Dec. 13, the FBI coordinated an operation with Mexico police in order to apprehend Landeros, who was “taken into custody without incident,” according to the press release.

Landeros had been teaching yoga under the alias León Ferrara in Guadalajara, where he lived alone, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

