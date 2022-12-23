Work on a new multifamily residential development in White Oak will be launched in early 2023, according to its developers, CP Capital and the NRP Group.

The project, proposed last year and named White Oak for its location in the White Oak Science Gateway Area will have five stories and 390 rental units. Rental prices have not been released.

White Oak Apartments will be located at 2220 Broadbirch Drive, according to Montgomery Planning site plans. 78-year-old man was killed, wife injured when vehicle struck pedestrians in Gaithersburg

“Silver Spring has benefited tremendously from its central location within the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, as nearly a quarter of its population is employed by a governmental agency — insulating the local economy from recent economic downturns,” stated Kristi Nootens, co-head of CP Capital, in the release.

There will be an enclosed courtyard, a swimming pool and sun deck, outdoor cooking and dining locations, a dog park, a pet spa and a large fitness center, according to CP Capital.

The site plans show while most of the units at the community are regular multifamily units, as many as 28 units are planned to be two-over-two residential units.

As per Montgomery County planning board guidelines, the development must also plan to provide 15% of Moderately Priced Dwelling Units (MPDUs).

According to Montgomery Planning Staff, the project includes a parking garage with up to 380 parking spaces, a surface parking lot with up to 86 spaces, and 56 parking spaces within the driveway and garage associated with the two-over-two units.

A 66,150-square-foot office building and a surface parking lot at the location will be razed to make room for construction.

The project is slated to break ground in early 2023, with first units planned for the third quarter of 2024 and construction completed in the second quarter of 2025, according to officials.

The project will have “Class-A unit interior finishes such as stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl wood flooring,” according to CP Capital officials.

The townhomes will be close to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration White Oak Campus and the new Adventist White Oak Medical Center. The release cited proximity to the long-delayed Viva White Oak project, stating the public-private partnership would be developing “seven million square feet of office, retail, commercial, R&D, and medical space.”

CP Capital is a New York-based real estate manager, and the NRP Group is a Cleveland-based developer.