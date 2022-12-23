Potomac man arrested in securities fraud scheme

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state.

Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through false and misleading information relating to CytoDyn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland. [Montgomery Community Media] Wind, flood, wind chill advisories issued for areas in Montgomery County

Former Harvard coach, Potomac businessman acquitted in college bribery case

A former Harvard fencing coach was acquitted Wednesday of charges that he accepted more than $1.5 million in bribes in exchange for designating a wealthy businessman’s two sons as recruits to help secure their admission to the elite university. And the businessman, of Potomac, was acquitted of the same charges.

Jurors found Peter Brand not guilty of conspiracy and bribery charges more than three years after a newspaper reported that Brand sold his run-down home for an inflated price to the businessman, Jie “Jack” Zhao. Zhao. [The Associated Press]

Former Montgomery County Police Chief Brooks dies at age 96

Former Montgomery County Police Chief Donald E. Brooks has died at the age of 96.

Brooks, who retired in 1991, was a member of the department for 41 years. He held the position of chief in his final three. [DC News Now]

