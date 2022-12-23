Note: This story was originally posted at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 21 and was updated at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 22 to reflect the identity of the deceased victim.

A vehicle struck two pedestrians at Muddy Branch Road and King James Way in Gaithersburg, leaving one man dead and a woman injured, Montgomery County Police Officer Carlos Cortes said in a media briefing Wednesday.

In a Thursday news release, police identified the man killed as 78-year-old Phillip Kwang Bon Uh of Gaithersburg, and the woman as his wife. Police have not disclosed the woman’s name.

The collision occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with Kwang Bon Uh pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

His wife was found to have serious injuries and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police stated the couple were crossing Muddy Branch Road from west to east at Kings James Way, when they were struck by a gray Hyundai Santa Fe traveling southbound.

Advertisement

Police said the driver remained on the scene after the collision and did not report any injuries.