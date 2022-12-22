The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather advisories throughout areas of Montgomery County for the next two days.

In Bethesda, a flood watch was instituted by the NWS for Thursday until Friday at 1 a.m. The NWS’ detailed forecast stated that rain in the area could be accompanied by thunderstorms producing heavier rainfall before 1 a.m. Weather is expected to settle down into scattered showers sometime after 3 a.m.

A wind advisory has been issued for Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montgomery County residents can expect wind gusts over 40 mph, which could pose difficulties when driving high-profile vehicles.

The NWS also stated that the wind could lead to loose outdoor objects flying around, which is why residents should secure outdoor items .

The weather service warned of cold weather over the next two days and issued a wind chill advisory from 4 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. High winds and below- freezing temperatures could lead to a wind chill as low as -15.

Alert Montgomery also issued a Cold Emergency Alert for the county from noon Friday to midnight Saturday. The NWS warned residents to be prepared for wind chill values to drop below zero degrees, and that these low temperatures could lead to frostbite on exposed skin within half an hour and/or lead to hypothermia.

To protect residents from the cold, the NWS suggested staying indoors, being extra cautious when working or spending time outdoors, wearing extra layers and taking breaks in a warm location.

Alert Montgomery reminded residents to visit facilities like malls, county libraries and recreation centers during business hours, and that community recreation centers are set to close at 3 p.m. from Saturday through Tuesday.

The county advises residents worried about the safety of homeless individuals to call 240-907-2688.

Alert Montgomery also advised residents to keep pets and livestock indoors to protect them from the cold. Effects of the cold “could be made worse due to power outages,” the National Weather Service warned.