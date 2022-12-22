Soldiers wounded in Ukraine get new prosthetics in Silver Spring

Multiple Ukrainian solders are receiving new prosthetics and the therapy needed to use those devices, thanks to Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics in Silver Spring.

Seven people so far have been fitted for new prosthetic arms and legs, some of which are around $100,000. Several nonprofits worked together to make the donation possible, including United Help Ukraine, based in Gaithersburg.

Adventist Healthcare has donated the time and resources necessary for therapy as the soldiers learn how to operate their new limbs. [WTOP]

Marriott executive announced as Under Armour CEO

Stephanie Linnartz, president of the Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc., will soon become Under Armour’s new CEO.

Linnartz will begin her new role on Feb. 27. She was also named as one of Bethesda Magazine’s “Women Who Inspire” earlier this year. [Washington Business Journal]

Flood watch issued for parts of county

Severe weather is coming for Maryland later this week, and that includes Montgomery County.

The county issued a hypothermia alert overnight on Wednesday, and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of the county, from 11 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday. Officials warn motorists to be alert in urban areas where flooding may occur. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather…

Rainy with temperatures reaching up to 48 degrees

