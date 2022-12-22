Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) has been elected Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee for the 118th Congress, which begins Jan. 3, 2023.
Raskin, who lives in Takoma Park and whose congressional district includes much of Montgomery County, was the lead House impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of then-president Donald Trump, and has served on the Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack.
Those opportunities have raised his political profile to the national stage, and many political observers believe he could be a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024, if Sen. Ben Cardin chooses to retire.
Raskin will succeed outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who serves New York’s 12th congressional district.
“I am truly humbled and honored beyond measure to be elected Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee for the 118th Congress,” Raskin said in a prepared statement. “I was recruited to this Committee by Representative Elijah Cummings on my first day of my first Term and it is overwhelming to think I will now be one of his successors. I am thinking about him a lot today.”