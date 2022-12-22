Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) has been elected Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee for the 118th Congress, which begins Jan. 3, 2023.

Raskin, who lives in Takoma Park and whose congressional district includes much of Montgomery County, was the lead House impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of then-president Donald Trump, and has served on the Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack.

Those opportunities have raised his political profile to the national stage, and many political observers believe he could be a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024, if Sen. Ben Cardin chooses to retire.

Raskin will succeed outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who serves New York’s 12th congressional district.