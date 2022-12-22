A man was found dead with trauma to his body at the Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street parking garage in Silver Spring on Wednesday night, police said in a news release Thursday.

Montgomery County police responded to reports of the incident at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday.

At a media briefing early Thursday, Officer Carlos Cortes identified the victim as a man in his 60s.

“We do not know how he died,” Cortes said. “We’re trying to determine what happened here.”

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death .

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.