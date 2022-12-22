From oxtail hash to cinnamon roll pancakes, a long-awaited breakfast-and-brunch spot will offer a varied menu with American, Southern and Caribbean cuisine when it opens Thursday in downtown Silver Spring.

Jason Miskiri, a local restaurateur, will open The Breakfast Club at 8240 Fenton St. after multiple opening dates have been pushed back. The restaurant was first anticipated to open in March, and then in November, according to Bethesda Beat articles published in January and October.

Miskiri said the lead time for materials, especially mechanicals (i.e. parts for kitchen equipment), was a factor in the business not opening sooner but he’s now ready to “show people what we’re made of.” One killed, one injured as vehicle strikes pedestrians in Gaithersburg

For Thursday, Miskiri was still narrowing down the opening time to either 8 a.m. or 11 a.m., but said the Breakfast Club would be open until 10 p.m., with only breakfast items being served before 4 p.m. and then the full menu being served after 4 p.m.

The full menu will expand beyond breakfast to include menu items like lamp chops and mac & cheese, seafood fried rice, chicken fried rice.

The full menu will not be completely rolled out Thursday, but diners will have options such as house-made pancakes, oxtail hash — made of potatoes and oxtail — and eggs and turkey bacon.

Miskiri also owns two other businesses in Silver Spring: the Angry Jerk, a Caribbean fast-casual restaurant, and The Society Restaurant and Lounge. He said he decided to open the Breakfast Club after seeing a need for breakfast in the area, especially after the 2020 closure of the nearby Eggspectation — part of a chain of sit-down restaurants specializing in breakfast foods. The Silver Spring location closed for what the establishment attributed to “the current climate,” according to a 2020 Bethesda Beat article.

Miskiri previously told Bethesda Magazine that opening the restaurant is about a push for local businesses and “making sure residents [and] people in the area can come outside and take a quick walk to get some breakfast and walk back home.”

Miskiri said his decision to serve breakfast also stemmed from his stepdad.

