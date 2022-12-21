Silver Spring chef and restaurant owner Raynold Mendizábal is standing trial in a civil lawsuit that alleged he sexually harassed a teenage girl who worked at his now-closed steakhouse Urban Butcher in 2019.

Mendizábal’s trial began Monday at the Montgomery County Circuit Court and is expected to go on for four days. [Eater DC]

Montgomery County Flash buses decorated in holiday colors Man charged in White Oak killings ruled incompetent to stand trial

The Department of Transportation’s Bus Rapid Transit program has decorated three Flash buses in its fleet in holiday colors.

These decorated buses are set to run throughout the month along Colesville Road and Columbia Pike, from the Silver Spring Transit Center to Briggs Chaney and Burtonsville, with stops along the way. [FOX 5]

Silver Spring immigration lawyer indefinitely suspended for misleading clients

Maryland’s Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended a Silver Spring immigration lawyer for falsely telling clients who faced deportation that he filed key documents appealing their cases.

According to the Supreme Court, the lawyer, Terence Taniform, can apply for reinstatement after he has been suspended for 18 months. [The Daily Record]

Weather today:

Sunny with a high of 45.

In case you missed it:

MCPS superintendent recommends $3.15 billion operating budget

Bruce Lee, CEO of Silver Spring-based developer and scion of influential Blair-Lee family, dies at age 58