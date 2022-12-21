A vehicle struck two pedestrians at Muddy Branch Road and King James Way in Gaithersburg, leaving one man dead and a woman injured, Montgomery County Police Officer Carlos Cortes said in a media briefing Wednesday.

The collision occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the man pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The woman was found to have serious injuries and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Cortes said the victims were on the road when they were struck, but officials did not know if the pair were crossing at a crosswalk.

Police said the driver remained on the scene after the collision and did not report any injuries.

Officials say the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Advertisement