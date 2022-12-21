A longtime state legislator from Montgomery County has been tapped to lead a new committee in the Maryland Senate.

Brian Feldman (D-Dist. 15) has been selected by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Dist. 46) to serve as chair of the Committee on Education, Energy and the Environment, according to a news release. Feldman joins State Sen. Will Smith (D-Dist. 20) as a Montgomery County legislator at the helm of a state Senate committee; Smith will continue to chair Judicial Proceedings.

Feldman — a senator since 2013, and before that, a delegate since 2003 — could not immediately be reached for comment via phone on Wednesday. District 15 represents parts of Clarksburg, Germantown, Darnestown, North Potomac and other northwestern parts of the county. One killed, one injured as vehicle strikes pedestrians in Gaithersburg

Ferguson’s announcement indicates a restructuring of some committees in Annapolis. Previously, there was the Senate Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee. But according to the news release, the Senate Finance Committee will oversee legislation and other matters involving health occupations and alcoholic beverages “to ensure that the Senate is reviewing issues related to public health and business regulation comprehensively.”

The senate president said Feldman’s expertise in energy and environmental issues would help guide his committee’s work.

“I look forward to the steady leadership that Senator Feldman will undoubtedly bring to the newly configured … committee,” Ferguson said in a prepared statement. “As the Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Feldman has demonstrated the ability to lead on complex legislation and work across the aisle.”

