Annual Warming Hearts and Hands campaign benefits most vulnerable students

For the past eight years, the Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (ESFCU) on behalf of their Support Education Foundation, Inc, hosts an annual Warming Hearts and Hands campaign for Montgomery County Public Schools students in need.

The foundation works to gather winter clothing items to be donated to the MCPS Homeless Liaison to give to our students in need. On Dec. 14 the foundation dropped off hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and a many toiletry kits including a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, soap and deodorant. [MCPS] MCPS superintendent recommends $3.15 billion operating budget

Giant offering on-site flu, strep throat testing at Bethesda store

Giant Food is now offering on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for people 3 and older at its Bethesda pharmacy and other locations around the D.C. area. Giant said it is the first grocery retail pharmacy in the region to offer flu and strep throat testing to customers.

Residents can visit the Giant store at 7142 Arlington Road in Bethesda to get their flu and strep throat testing. The testing joins Giant’s COVID-19 antibody testing and immunizations, including updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. [Patch]

Advertisement

Montgomery Parks wins five “Best in Maryland” awards from the Public Relations Society of America, Maryland Chapter

Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), received top awards in creative marketing campaigns and initiatives from the Public Relations Society of America, Maryland Chapter (PRSA Maryland) at its 2022 Best in Maryland Awards on December 8, 2022, where 28 awards were given across over 20 categories. [Montgomery Parks]

Today’s weather: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

Nearly 100 former students pay surprise tribute to teacher Vincent Gibbs, battling cancer

11 file for District 14 legislative vacancy—none from Democratic Central Committee

Advertisement