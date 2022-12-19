Police are searching for a New York man suspected of committing over 18 vehicle break-ins across Potomac. The man’s name is Alexander Shamuilov, and U.S. Park Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 202-907-1198. [WTOP]

Water break causes school closures

A water main break on Germanton’s Clopper Road caused the closure of several nearby schools Friday morning. The pipe is now fixed, and officials said crews are still working to repair the road. [Fox 5] Man critically injured in Takoma Park shooting

Emerging tension in new County Council

Even though Montgomery County just inaugurated its most diverse County Council, disputes over policymaking control and equitable representation are already emerging among council members. Tensions ran high at the first council meeting earlier this week. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with mild winds throughout the day. High around 40.

