A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Takoma Park, according to Takoma Park Police.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave., near University Boulevard East, at about 2:47 p.m., according to a news release from police.
The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital, police stated.
Police have taken two suspects into custody, according to the news release.
An investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing. Takoma Park Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact officials at 301-270-1100.