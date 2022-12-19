A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Takoma Park, according to Takoma Park Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave., near University Boulevard East, at about 2:47 p.m., according to a news release from police.

The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital, police stated. Police name New York suspect in 18 Potomac vehicle break-ins

Police have taken two suspects into custody, according to the news release.