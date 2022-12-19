A heated dispute Sunday afternoon at a sports bar in Takoma Park preceded a shooting there in which a man was critically injured, according to Takoma Park Police.

Police on Monday also identified the men arrested and charged in the shooting at Barriles Restaurant and Sports Bar in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave.

Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez, 35, of an unknown address, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and second-degree assault. Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez, 39, of Greenbelt, was charged with conspiracy to all the above listed charges, police stated. Man charged in White Oak killings ruled incompetent to stand trial

Both men had gotten into a heated argument with the victim and were separated by a security guard, according to a news release. The guard escorted both suspects out of the premises, but Rodriguez returned with a firearm and the resulting altercation led to the victim being shot around 2:47 p.m., police alleged.

Police stated that when they responded to reports of the incident, both suspects were exiting the restaurant but were stopped and taken into custody.

The victim was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

A search of the location led police to find a firearm and shell casings, police stated.