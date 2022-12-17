Two people have been hospitalized after a concrete truck caused a collision at Colesville Road and Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring Saturday morning, prompting a “chain reaction” of crashes with at least six to seven cars, according to a county official.
Several people were evaluated for injuries. The two who were hospitalized had injuries that were not deemed life threatening, according to Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Piringer said a full concrete truck struck one car, which caused the chain reaction.
The collision led to a major traffic backup with several blocked lanes. The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security issued an alert at about 12:30 p.m. that the incident had closed the Colesville Road section of U.S. 29 in both directions between Franklin Avenue and Sligo Creek Parkway. It issued an all-clear just after 2 p.m.