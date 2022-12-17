Two people have been hospitalized after a concrete truck caused a collision at Colesville Road and Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring Saturday morning, prompting a “chain reaction” of crashes with at least six to seven cars, according to a county official.

Several people were evaluated for injuries. The two who were hospitalized had injuries that were not deemed life threatening, according to Pete Piringer, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Piringer said a full concrete truck struck one car, which caused the chain reaction. Police identify pregnant woman whose body was discovered in White Oak apartment