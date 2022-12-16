Red Ribbon Bakeshop started in the Philippines in 1979 and now has over 500 locations worldwide with over 30 in the United States. Now the business will open its first Maryland location in Wheaton.

The bakeshop sells cakes and pastries, but is known for its mango supreme cake, butter mamon, chicken empanada and ube overload cake. Red Ribbon opened its first U.S. location in 1984 in West Covina, California.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop’s Wheaton location will be at 2501 University Blvd. at Georgia Crossing at the Anchor Inn, but no date has been disclosed at this time. Police identify pregnant woman whose body was discovered in White Oak apartment

In the same shopping center, Ligaya’s Filipino Food, a family business founded by sisters Florelinda Hipolito-Roderos and Hillary Hipolito-Choi. The business is expected to open in February 2023. Ligaya’s Filipino Food set to open in Wheaton in February 2023. Credit: Akira Kyles

Ligaya’s Filipino Food will feature traditional Filipino cuisine such as lumpia, barbecue and adobo.

“Food is our family’s love language. Our happiest memories are in the kitchen with our mother, Ligaya, the woman who inspired us to start this endeavor,” the owners said in an email. “Ligaya in Tagalog means happiness or joy, which is an incredibly fitting name for her because happiness is what she brings others through her cooking. Our mom is recognized in the local Filipino community, having catered to friends and family for over 12 years. Her cooking is an extension of her personality, loving and filled with joy.”

Advertisement

Hipolito-Roderos, 42, was born in Manila and currently resides in Rockville. Hipolito-Choi, 31, is a Washington, D.C. native and lives in Silver Spring. The sister duo said they hope to continue their mother’s legacy and spread happiness through their cooking.

According to the sisters, food is “deeply ingrained” in Filipino culture.

“Our food is a reflection of the Philippine’s rich and complex history, from colonization to our earlier roots. Food enriches our relationships with each other and those interested in connecting with the Filipino community. We have long-standing traditions that are tied to how we prepare and share our food with each other,” the owners said. “For example, we display lechon (whole roasted pig) at our fiestas, eat pancit on our birthdays (to symbolize long life), help ourselves to pulutan (snacks/appetizers) when having a drink with friends, or guzzle down arroz caldo (chicken rice porridge) when we’re under the weather. Food conveys emotions in a way our words can’t explain.”

Advertisement

The upcoming business, which will be located at 11206-C Georgia Ave., will be a “turo-turo” (fast-casual) restaurant.

“Turo-turo literally translates to point-point. We will offer an assortment of traditional hot dishes daily, and patrons simply point at the items they’d like to eat. Turo-turo style restaurants are very popular in the Philippines, combining fast service with quality homestyle cooked foods,” the owners said.

In addition to honoring their mother, the owners are also hoping the business increases representation in the area.

Advertisement