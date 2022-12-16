Educators, advocates express concerns to Moore transition leaders about recently adopted Blueprint plan

Maryland parents, educators and stakeholders expressed their education grievances and recommendations at a virtual listening session Tuesday night hosted by the Moore-Miller executive education policy committee. They joined more than 100 people in an online discussion focused on kindergarten through 12th grade.

Participants could enter three other breakout rooms to discuss government leadership, higher education and early childhood education. However, those who viewed the discussion live on YouTube could only listen in the “K-12” room. Police identify pregnant woman whose body was discovered in White Oak apartment

The administration’s goal is to hear from educators, advocates, parents and residents to present policy suggestions outlined in three categories: student support, structural and teacher support and career pipelines.

[Maryland Matters]

Amid Maryland budget surplus, Hogan recommends his last spending plan

Advertisement

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted preliminary budget recommendations Thursday for the incoming administration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore at a time when the state has a big budget surplus.

Largely due to enormous federal aid during the pandemic, Maryland has an estimated $2.5 billion budget surplus heading toward the next fiscal year. The state also is set to have an unusually large amount in its Rainy Day Fund: roughly $3 billion, or about 12% of the state’s general fund.

[NBC4]

Advertisement

‘Alert Montgomery’ helps residents stay informed in winter months

As the winter season hits full swing, residents are encouraged to stay current on changing weather conditions by signing up for ‘Alert Montgomery.’

The program enables important emergency alerts to be sent to various electronic devices such as landline phones, cell phones, pagers, smart phones and e-mail accounts. During a situation, Alert Montgomery subscribers are sent a message through their chosen form of communication.

Advertisement

Residents are able to receive alerts regarding school and government closures, gas leaks, severe weather, traffic, park closures, public health and other emergencies.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather…

Advertisement

Partly cloudy with a high of 46 degrees

In case you missed it…

Anonymous benefactor gifts $9,000 in metro cards to 33 low-income Montgomery County families

Advertisement

County Parks Department hoping to sell land parcel, use new location for Downtown Bethesda Park

Police identify pregnant woman whose body was discovered in White Oak apartment