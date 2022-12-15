Junior Francisco Del-Cid, 19, of Takoma Park, and Silver Spring residents Elmer Lopez-Cortez, 23, Jonathan Adonys Leon-Chacon, 24, and Elvin Manuel Guzman-Machato, 18, were charged and arrested for a Nov. 9 homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch, Montgomery County police announced Thursday.

The homicide occurred around 3:58 a.m. Nov. 9, when officers from the 3rd District responded to reports of shots fired and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, police stated in a news release. Two of the men were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries but in stable condition.

The third victim, whom police identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, 19, of Hyattsville, was found in a wooded area towards the back of the location, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials stated despite life-saving measures by police and fire rescue services, Cruz was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police stated a fourth man was located at the scene, but was uninjured. 21-year-old DC man convicted for killing a Takoma Park resident

Detectives identified Del-Cid, Lopez- Cortez, Leon-Chacon, and Guzman-Machato as suspects through the investigation, the MCPD stated.

On Dec. 1, police got an arrest warrant for Leon-Chacon and arrested and charged him with accessory to first-degree murder and three counts of accessory to attempted first-degree murder, according to the news release.

The next day, police stated, officers obtained warrants for Del-Cid and Lopez-Cortez and they were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

On Dec. 6., detectives got an arrest warrant for Guzman-Machato and arrested and charged him with accessory to the murder in the first-degree and three counts of accessory to attempted first degree murder, police announced.

The MCPD news release stated that all four men are currently in custody.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident has been asked by officials to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police stated callers could remain anonymous.

According to the police, the investigation took place through the coordinated efforts of the Montgomery County Police Homicide Section and the Criminal Street Gang Unit under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).