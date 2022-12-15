Metro Red Line will see reduced service this weekend because of single tracking
Metro officials announced that there will be delays on the Red Line this weekend because workers need to replace a switch in the interlocking that enables trains to transfer from one track to another.
That means trains on that line will run every 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Silver Spring and 20 minutes between Silver Spring and Wheaton. [DCist]
Family of three displaced after Aspen Hill fire
A couple and their child were displaced from their home after a fire Tuesday night.
Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the county’s Fire and Rescue service, said firefighters dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hewitt Avenue, for a fire that was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Damage is estimated to be about $150,000, Piringer said. [Montgomery Community Media]
Washington Chorus hosts ‘Candlelight Christmas’ at Strathmore
The Washington Chorus presents its annual “A Candlelight Christmas” at the Kennedy Center and the Strathmore in the coming weeks.
Two shows will be at the Strathmore in North Bethesda — Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. and another on Friday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. [WTOP]
Today’s weather…
Rain with a high of 46 degrees
